Erdoğan aide strongly condemns terror attack at Nice church

Turkey's presidential spokesman on Thursday condemned a deadly knife attack at a church in France.

"We condemn the heinous terrorist attack in the Notre-Dame church in Nice," Ibrahim Kalın said on Twitter and conveyed condolences to the French people.

"Terror has no religion, language or color," he added, stressing Turkey will fight with determination and solidarity against all forms of terrorism and extremism.



Three people were killed and several wounded in the knife attack near the Basilica of Notre Dame de l'Assumption. Police arrested the suspect, taking him to a hospital after he sustained gunshot wounds, according to local media.

The dead included one man and two women -- two of whom were beheaded. Police confirmed that at least one person was decapitated.

The attack Thursday is the latest in a spate of terror acts gripping France amid growing tensions about anti-Islamist measures.

In a separate incident Thursday, French police shot dead a knife-wielding man who reportedly threatened police in Avignon, according to media reports.