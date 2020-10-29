Turkey reports over 2,300 new COVID-19 patients

Turkey registered 2,319 new coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released on Thursday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 370,832, the ministry said.

Some 1,581 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 320,762, while the death toll rose by 72 to reach 10,099.

A total of 134,416 more COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 13.7 million.

The number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 1,916, with 5% this week suffering from pneumonia, said the figures.

On Twitter, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the current state of the pandemic forces us to slow down our lives.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.17 million lives in 190 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 44.64 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 30.1 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.