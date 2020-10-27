Turkey neutralizes 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces neutralized six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were neutralized in air operations in the Zap and Gara regions, the ministry said on Twitter, also sharing footage of the action.

The terrorists, detected through reconnaissance and surveillance, were plotting an attack, it added.

Turkey's anti-terror operations continue without any letup, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's border, to plan attacks in Turkey.

OPERATION IN SOUTHERN TURKEY

Four YPG/PKK suspects were arrested by gendarmerie forces in Turkey's southern Mersin province.

The suspects, apprehended in an operation in the province's Tarsus district, were found to be working for the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organization, according to security sources.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





