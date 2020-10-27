TURKEY

Erdoğan and Putin discuss conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria development

TURKEY Agencies and A News
Published
ERDOĞAN AND PUTIN DISCUSS CONFLICT IN NAGORNO-KARABAKH AND SYRIA DEVELOPMENT
File Photo

Turkish President spoke via telephone with Russian President about Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday.

President , Russian counterpart discussed on Tuesday the Azerbaijan - Armenia conflict in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and developments in Syria in a phone call.

Nagorno-Karabakh is an Azerbaijani territory that has been under the control of Armenian forces since a war there ended in 1994.

The current fighting that started Sept. 27 marks the worst escalation in the conflict since the war's end.

After two failed attempts by to broker a truce, the U.S. waded onto the scene on Friday, with Pompeo hosting the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers for separate talks.

"Both must implement a cease-fire and return to substantive negotiations," Pompeo said in a tweet after the negotiations and the two sides announced that they reaffirmed commitment to a cease-fire that would start at 8 a.m. on Monday.

However, shortly after the cease-fire came into effect, Armenia continued to attack Azerbaijan, according to Azerbaijani officials.

Following the attack, Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement, condemning the move.

The Foreign Ministry also pointed at the fact that although Armenia has been violating the cease-fire for the third time, none of the Minsk Group countries have made a statement to condemn its actions.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group – co-chaired by France, Russia, and the U.S. – was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed to in 1994.

More From A News

Contact Us