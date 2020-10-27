'Global firms need reliable partners such as Turkey'

Global firms need objective, resistant, reliable, and dynamic partners like Turkey in the current era, the Turkish treasury and finance minister said on Tuesday.

"Turkey is a strong, large market with a middle class with growing purchasing power, rapid economic growth, and GDP that tripled over the last 20 years," Berat Albayrak stressed at a meeting with foreign investors organized by private lender Citibank.

Turkey offers investors unique opportunities with a production base, educated human resources, and strong logistics infrastructure, he underlined.

The coronavirus pandemic showed that dependence on the East Asia region is too risky, he stressed.

Turkey's location at the intersection of three continents, logistics advantage, economy, young population, and educated work force are among its strong features, he added.