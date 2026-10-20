Erzincan: A journey through history, nature and local flavors in eastern Türkiye

Located on a fertile plain between the Munzur and Kesis mountains in the Upper Euphrates section of Türkiye's Eastern Anatolia region, Erzincan offers visitors a wide range of travel experiences thanks to its history dating back to the Chalcolithic and Bronze Ages, cultural heritage shaped by various civilizations, canyons, waterfalls and local delicacies.

Erzincan has been ruled by numerous civilizations, including the Hittites, Urartians, Medes, Romans, Byzantines, Mengujekids, Seljuks and Ottomans and is historically significant for was an important stop along the northern branch of the ancient Silk Road.

Home to Altintepe (Goldenhill), one of the Urartians' major western garrisons and administrative centers, the city also boasts abundant water resources, deep canyons, fertile agricultural lands, highland pastures, and a landscape suited for outdoor sports.

- Eksisu wetlands and recreation area

Located approximately 11 kilometers (7 miles) from the city center, the Eksisu Wetlands and Recreation Area is a popular destination offering natural mineral water known as Bogert, picnic spots, and recreational facilities.

The wetlands, home to approximately 200 bird species, provide an important natural habitat for birds, while air currents in the surrounding area also create favorable conditions for paragliding.

- Girlevik waterfall

Located in the town of Caglayan, approximately 35 kilometers from Erzincan city center, Girlevik Waterfall is one of the city's most prominent natural attractions, with its three-tiered rock formation and powerful flow of water.

During the summer, the waterfall offers visitors a peaceful retreat amid lush vegetation and cool air.

In winter, its frozen waters form spectacular icicles, making it a popular destination for ice climbers.

- Dark Canyon

Stretching along the Karasu Valley in Erzincan's Kemaliye district, Karanlik Kanyon (Dark Canyon) is notable for its towering rock walls, reaching heights of 500 to 600 meters, and narrow passages as little as two meters wide in some sections.

The canyon's dramatic landscape attracts nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts, offering opportunities for various extreme sports and safari excursions.

The area also provides a natural habitat for wildlife, including lynxes and mountain goats.

- Historic stone road of Kemaliye

Construction of the historic Tas Yol (Stone Road) in the Kemaliye district began in 1870.

Completed in 2002 after decades of work by local residents, the approximately 8-kilometer road is one of the region's most remarkable routes, featuring 38 tunnels, steep canyon slopes and sharp bends.

Running along the Euphrates River Valley, the route is particularly popular among photography and nature enthusiasts.

- Altintepe Archaeological Site

Located within the boundaries of the Uzumlu district, formerly known as Cimin, the Altintepe Archaeological Site sheds light on Erzincan's ancient history through Urartian and Byzantine remains.

The site contains a Urartian palace, a reception hall, a sewage system, and monumental chamber tombs.

- Historic townscape of Kemaliye

Included on UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List, the historic townscape of Kemaliye is distinguished by its traditional wooden and stone houses, distinctive door knockers, mulberry groves and streets leading toward the Euphrates River.

With its traditional architecture still integrated into everyday life, the historic district offers visitors an open-air museum experience.

- Mama Hatun Complex

The Mama Hatun Complex, located in the Tercan district, was built in the late 12th century during the Saltukid dynasty.

Comprising a caravanserai, bathhouse, small mosque and the Tomb of Mama Hatun, the complex is considered a distinctive example of Anatolian Turkish funerary architecture, particularly because of the tomb's circular layout.

- Local delicacies

Erzincan's cuisine reflects the city's geography and traditional food production practices, offering a variety of distinctive local specialties.

Erzincan tulum cheese, which has a geographical indication, is produced from the milk of sheep grazing on the Munzur and Sebinkarahisar highland pastures and aged in traditional skins, is among the city's best-known local products.

Erzincan doner, prepared with meat from animals raised on high-altitude pastures, is another important example of the city's traditional culinary heritage.

Geli, also known as kete, is a popular local pastry made by layering yeast dough with a buttery, toasted flour filling.

Among Kemaliye's traditional desserts are lok, made with dried mulberries and walnuts, and gasefe, prepared by sauteing dried apricots in butter.

Another regional specialty, babikko, is made by baking a firm, unleavened dough, crumbling it into pieces and serving it with strained yogurt flavored with garlic and topped with hot melted butter.

Cimin grapes, grown in the Uzumlu district, are also a local product with a geographical indication and are known for their thin skins, slightly tart flavor and large berries.