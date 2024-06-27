ISTANBUL AIRPORT LAST WEEK RANKED AMONG EUROPES BUSIEST AIR HUBS

Türkiye's mega Istanbul Airport was among the busiest air hubs in Europe last week, said the nation's transportation and infrastructure minister on Thursday, citing data from the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol).

Türkiye ranked sixth in Europe in terms of air traffic, with 3,894 total flights per day, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

He added that Istanbul Airport saw 1,520 daily flights on June 17-23, up 21% from the pre-pandemic period in 2019.

"Istanbul Airport ranked seventh among 25 airports worldwide with 768 daily departures on June 17-23," he added.

Uraloglu said Turkish airspace is among the most efficient airspaces in Europe with an average delay time of less than half a minute per flight.

As for other notable Turkish airports, Antalya Airport on the Turkish Riviera ranked eighth in Europe last week with 992 average daily flights, up 12% from the same period in 2019.









