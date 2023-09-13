9-mln-year-old fossils unearthed in southwestern Türkiye

Researchers in southwestern Türkiye have discovered animal fossils dating back to 9 million years ago.

The discovery came during research by a group of paleoanthropologists, paleontologists, and geologists in Tavas in the province of Denizli.

Ahmet Ihsan Aytek, an anthropology professor at Denizli's Pamukkale University, said they had unearthed fossils of many animals in their research since 2017.

"This year, we found fossils of a species from the felidae family"-or cats, both the household kind and the big variety-"a porcupine, and a bird," he said, adding that birds' bones are very delicate and fossilization is very difficult due to their physical structure.

Up to now there has only been "one set of bird bones in Anatolia, dating back approximately 7-9 million years," he said, adding that this discovery comes second.

He said they determine the age range of the fossils through chemical and geological analysis.

Saying the excavations will also provide clues on the migration movements of animals, he added that they have prepared a joint project with Eberhard Karls University of Tubingen, Germany.







