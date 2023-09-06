Istanbul and Skopje photos met at North Macedonia Cultural Center

At the joint exhibition at the North Macedonia Cultural Center, artists' photographs of Istanbul and Skopje met with art enthusiasts.

In a statement before the opening, Blazhev said that he had been involved in special projects for more than 20 years, worked in documentary photography, and prepared photography books.

Expressing his happiness to be in Istanbul, one of his favorite cities, Blazhev thanked the institutions and organizations that supported the preparation of the exhibition. Blazhev stated that the exhibition includes photographs he took in Skopje between 2013 and 2016, during which the city underwent significant changes, saying, "The face of the city has completely changed in recent years. The photos here are an indicator of my reaction to this change."

Dolores Vukanovic, whose photographs taken in Istanbul were exhibited, said that her interest in photography dates back to her childhood.

She mentioned that her father was a photojournalist and said, "After school, I would immediately go to his photography studio, learn about angles and lenses, and so on."

Vukanovic, who has been living in Istanbul for about 3 years and expressed her great honor to reflect Türkiye in her photographs, stated that Istanbul was her favorite city for photography.

She mentioned that she had done shootings in many parts of the world and emphasized that Istanbul was the city she loved to photograph the most.

Ramadan Ramadani, the Director of the North Macedonia Cultural Center, stated that they brought together the works of two photographers with similar styles.

After the opening, art enthusiasts visited the exhibition and chatted with the artists.