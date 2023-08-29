"Mustafa Kemal path project" unveiled in Gelibolu historic site

The Gelibolu Historic Site Director of Çanakkale Battles, Ismail Kaşdemir, made a statement to the press regarding the "Mustafa Kemal Path Project." He mentioned that the Mustafa Kemal Path will start from the point near the village of Bigalı, which is affiliated with the Eceabat district, where the 57th Regiment was stationed before resisting the Anzac landing.

Ismail Kaşdemir stated that after three years of work, they took the first step of the "Mustafa Kemal Path Project" today in the "Historic Area." The Mustafa Kemal Path consists of an approximately 17-kilometer route, he explained, adding:

"This route will encompass all the points where Mustafa Kemal Atatürk walked from February 25, 1915, when he first set foot in Çanakkale, to where he established headquarters and where he and his soldiers resisted the enemy for 289 days. We want to walk together with the people of the Turkish nation on these roads where Mustafa Kemal walked with the soldiers and his comrades-in-arms, to feel the Çanakkale spirit more closely and to convey the heroism and sacrifices here more effectively."

After his statement, Kaşdemir inspected the windmill that is currently under construction and threw mortar along with the workers.

When completed, the project will include walks along the Arıburnu Walking Path between the Shrapnel Valley Cemetery and the Shell Green Cemetery, offering comparisons about the significance of defense lines and positions formed simultaneously during land battles for both sides of the war.

The ongoing project for opening the Majestic Wreck, located off the coast of the village of Seddülbahir, for diving tourism, will cover naval battles.