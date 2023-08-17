Parachuted from the Eiffel Tower: Soaring for 280 meters after that get apprehended

In an audacious incident, an individual who leapt from the iconic Eiffel Tower, one of the tourist landmarks of the capital city Paris, without obtaining permission, has been apprehended. According to reports in the French media, a 24-year-old person parachuted from the third level of the Eiffel Tower, positioned at a height of 280 meters.

Instead of landing at a designated jumping spot on Suffren Avenue, the person landed and attempted to escape, but was taken into custody by the awaiting police officers. During the ascent, security personnel reportedly tried to intervene to prevent the individual from climbing the tower. Failing to deter them, they promptly contacted the police to report the situation.

On August 13th, two American tourists under the influence of alcohol managed to enter the Eiffel Tower with tickets and became trapped there overnight. The security staff of the operating company discovered the two tourists inside a restricted area in the morning. The security team, with the assistance of firefighters, safely extracted the two Americans from the tower and handed them over to the police station in the 7th district of Paris. The prosecution decided to release the two individuals, stating that they did not pose a threat.