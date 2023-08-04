Turkish Airlines launches a special project

Turkish Airlines and the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) collaborated to achieve a first in Turkish skies by capturing footage of a commercial passenger aircraft from another jet in 8K image quality.

The recorded visuals will be used as part of the global promotional campaigns conducted by Turkish Airlines and TGA.

Prior to the flights carried out for the 10-month-long project, which involved extensive preparations, there were extensive meetings with flight safety, integrated operations, air traffic control staff, all flight crew, filming team, and other personnel.

The shoots took place over a total of 14 hours of flight time, with three days in Istanbul and two days in Antalya, and special and suitable planning and routes were prepared to ensure that the airspace operations were not disrupted.

The flights were conducted at low altitudes and low speeds as much as possible to showcase and highlight the nature and rich cultural heritage of Istanbul and Antalya in detail.

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Turkish Airlines Board of Directors and Executive Committee, stated, "We take pride in successfully completing this challenging project conducted at high altitudes in the sky. As Turkish Airlines, we will showcase these visuals during the launches of our new aircraft, as well as our brand, to promote our country, particularly Istanbul. TGA will contribute to the promotion of our beautiful country by utilizing these visuals in their global advertising films."

"Adapting to technological advancements worldwide, and especially in our industry, we are expanding our horizons and continue to present game-changing projects to passengers and aviation enthusiasts all around the world, by developing innovative perspectives." He added.









