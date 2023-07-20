Parmacitie whales spotted off coast of Kaş and Fethiye

A team of researchers from the Marine Mammal Research Association (DMAD) have photographed parmacitie whales off the coast of Kaş and Fethiye in Türkiye. The whales, which can reach 20 meters in length and 57 tons in weight, are classified as "endangered" in the Mediterranean.

DMAD's expert team works to raise scientific and public awareness about the critical habitats of marine mammals and the problems they face. The researchers photographed the parmacitie whales using a variety of methods, including drones and underwater cameras.

Efecan İştipliler, one of the founders of DMAD, said that the Mediterranean population of parmacitie whales is estimated to be between 250 and 2,500. He added that the biggest threat to parmacitie whales in the Mediterranean is underwater sound pollution, as they use sound for communication.

İştipliler also said that injuries due to maritime traffic and plastic pollution are other major threats to whale species. He noted that the newborn calves of parmacitie whales can be 3.5-4.5 meters long and weigh 1 ton.

The discovery of parmacitie whales in the Mediterranean is a positive sign, as it suggests that the population is still present in the region. However, İştipliler warned that more work needs to be done to protect parmacitie whales from the threats they face.

The DMAD team is continuing their research in the Mediterranean, and they hope to learn more about the parmacitie whale population in the region. They are also working to raise awareness about the importance of protecting marine mammals.

























