In the highlands of Ankara's Beypazarı district, yilki horses [rosinantes] have been spotted grazing in the Karaşar, Ahlatlık, and Nallıkaşı regions. These annual horse grazings have become a significant sight in the district, and they were captured through the lens.

The headman of the Karaşar District, Mehmet Gürlek, expressed that these horses have become emblematic of the highlands.



He mentioned that they closely monitor the horses throughout the seasons, both in summer and winter. During the summer, the horses find ample food for themselves and their foals.



Currently, they are in excellent shape and enjoying their freedom, running freely across the highlands. These horses have naturally become an integral part of the local ecosystem, contributing to the area's natural life.









