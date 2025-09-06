Trump set to watch US Open final

US President Donald Trump plans to watch the men's final of the US Open tennis tournament in person in New York on Sunday, organizers have confirmed.



Trump will attend as the guest of a client at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and will watch from their suite as Spain's Carlos Alcaraz takes on Italy's Jannik Sinner in the highly anticipated final.



The organizers of the prestigious tournament did not reveal whose invitation Trump had accepted.



The Republican was a regular spectator at the US Open before his first term as president (2017-2021).



However, he is the first sitting president to attend the tournament since Bill Clinton watched Venus Williams win the women's final in 2000.



Since his election victory in November, Trump has attended various high-profile sporting events. In February, he attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Most recently, the passionate golfer also announced that he would be watching the Ryder Cup at the end of September just outside New York City.



In mid-July, the US president raised eyebrows at the award presentation for the football Club World Cup.



After presenting the gold medals to the victorious Chelsea FC professionals, the 79-year-old remained on the winner's podium as the team prepared to celebrate. Normally, this moment belongs solely to the winners.

