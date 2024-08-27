Sabalenka, Djokovic qualify for US Open 2nd round

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, and defending champion Novak Djokovic from Serbia have reached the 2024 US Open second round on Monday night.

One of the US Open favorites in women's singles, Sabalenka dominated Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon 6-3, 6-3 in a first round match in New York City to qualify for the next stage.

In the second round, No. 2 seed Sabalenka, who played final at the 2023 US Open, will face Italy's Lucia Bronzetti.

Defending US Open champion in men's singles, Novak Djokovic, 37, is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title.

The Serbian superstar beat Moldova's Radu Albot in straight sets; 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 to book his place at the second round in New York.

Djokovic, who won an Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 earlier in August, will meet his compatriot Laslo Djere in the next phase at the US Open.

One of the four tennis majors, the US Open started on Monday and will run for nearly two weeks, with the men's singles final on Sept. 8.



















