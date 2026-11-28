The trade secret dispute between two tech giants, OpenAI and Apple, has taken on a new dimension. OpenAI filed a lawsuit against Apple in a Northern California federal court on Friday, accusing the company of engaging in unlawful, unfair business practices.



The legal process between the two companies began in July when Apple accused OpenAI and two former Apple employees of stealing its trade secrets to develop an AI device. OpenAI, denying the allegations, submitted a court document months later alleging that a former employee had taken trade secrets related to devices to Apple.

In OpenAI's latest lawsuit, it is alleged that Apple intentionally encouraged its employees to store work files in their personal iCloud and iMessage accounts, making it difficult to separate work and private information on devices. The lawsuit states that Apple employees who announced they would be moving to a rival company were forced to leave their jobs on the same day, and therefore the departing personnel were not given the opportunity to separate company confidential information from their personal data. OpenAI argues that this policy created traps that set the stage for accusing former employees of trade secret theft.

In a statement, an Apple spokesperson responded to OpenAI's accusations, stating that the lawsuit was not about inadvertently held files, but rather based on the deliberate theft and use of confidential information belonging to unreleased technologies and products.

The spokesperson argued that the counter-allegations were a transparent attempt to obscure the essence of the original lawsuit, where the court ordered OpenAI to cease using Apple's confidential information, and emphasized that they train their employees to separate their work and personal accounts. Apple also stated that they enforce strict rules against the use of confidential information from previous workplaces and have found no evidence supporting OpenAI's claims of trade secret theft.