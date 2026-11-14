Microsoft says consumer products, services fully recovered as of Friday

Sounding the "all clear" after a huge global outage, Microsoft said its consumer products and services had fully recovered as of 1610GMT Friday, while Microsoft 365 enterprise services showed sustained recovery.

"We've confirmed that the services across the previously affected environments have fully recovered and the backlog of email messages has been processed, thus this issue is remediated," the company said in an update on its service ⁠status page.

Microsoft apologized for a global outage that disrupted access to email, Teams, and its AI assistant Copilot for millions of users across at least 70 countries.

The US tech giant attributed the disruption to a technical issue introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade, stressing that it was unrelated to cyberattacks or AI systems.