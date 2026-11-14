TÜRKIYE BEAT ISRAEL 76-67 IN WOMENS EUROBASKET 2027 QUALIFIERS

The Turkish women's national basketball team defeated Israel 76-67 on Saturday in their second Group I match of the second round of the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers.

Türkiye made a strong start, scoring seven consecutive points to take a 10-4 lead in the fourth minute. The Turkish side also found success from beyond the three-point line, finishing the opening quarter ahead 22-10.

Türkiye continued their momentum in the second quarter, producing an 8-0 run while limiting Israel's offensive opportunities and forcing their opponents to call a timeout in the 13th minute.

The Turkish team made effective use of the paint, extending their lead to 35-22 in the 15th minute following a basket from Elif Bayram.

Alperi Onar and Meltem Yildizhan capitalized on Israel's defensive struggles as Türkiye went into halftime with a commanding 47-29 advantage.

Türkiye maintained their control early in the second half, stretching the lead to 20 points at 60-40 in the 26th minute.

However, Israel responded with a nine-point run late in the third quarter to reduce the deficit, although Türkiye entered the final period ahead 60-49.

Israel continued to fight back in the fourth quarter, finding success in the paint and cutting the gap to nine points at 64-55 in the 36th minute.

The closing stages saw Israel attempt to narrow the margin with consecutive three-pointers, but Goksen Fitik converted crucial free throws to preserve Türkiye's lead and secure a 76-67 victory.

Fitik led Türkiye with 18 points, while Beren Burke and Alperi Onar contributed 11 each. Yarden Zipel was Israel's leading scorer with 19 points.

Türkiye will visit Poland in their third group match on Tuesday at 1600GMT.