Instagram turns 16 with 3 billion users under shadow of data privacy, mental health concerns

Instagram is celebrating its 16th anniversary since the social media giant was launched and emerged as a dominant force in the global digital economy, boasting over 3 billion monthly active users, but escalating scrutiny over data privacy and youth mental health casts dark shadows over the platform's success.

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger launched Instagram as a photo-sharing app on Oct. 6, 2010.

The platform was acquired by Meta two years later for around $1 billion, and the social media titan grew even further with the introduction of video sharing and direct messages in 2013 and short-form Reels in 2020.

India has the platform's largest user base, accounting for 480 million active users, followed by the US, Brazil, Indonesia, Japan, Türkiye, Mexico, the UK, Germany, and Argentina, according to Statista's October 2025 data.

The platform is overwhelmingly youth-led, with around 34% of its global users aged 25–34, while those aged 18–24 make up 27.6% of the user base.

Instagram gave rise to the modern influencer economy as profiles with large followings are able to leverage their demographic reach on the app.

In-app shopping features released in 2020 established an e-commerce showcase for major brands and independent entrepreneurs.

At the same time, the platform is facing regulatory and legal pushback around the world amid its commercial and social expansion.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) fined Instagram €405 million ($453.6 million) in 2022 for violating EU regulations protecting the personal data of minors.

Some 41 US states sued Meta the following year over allegedly addictive features of the app that harm children's mental health. The dispute led to a settlement in August this year.

Yasmin Ibrahim, deputy dean of the business school and digital economy professor at Queen Mary University of London, told Anadolu that Instagram reshaped the relationship between visibility, social interaction, and commerce, allowing users to turn their routines into marketable assets without a high entry cost.

Ibrahim stated that Instagram users often struggle to tell commercial endorsements apart from real social interactions due to the seamless integration of sponsored products, which places social media influencers in an ambiguous position, blurring the line between friend, celebrity, and sales representative.

The platform has also fostered a culture of comparison among its young user base.

Ibrahim said the platform's visually driven architecture makes users evaluate and compare their bodies, achievements, and unedited realities with the heavily edited and curated lives of internet strangers.

She warned that this environment fuels and exacerbates social anxieties about not being enough, not consuming enough, or not living life to the fullest.

She mentioned that content saturation leads to a situation where users feel attention fatigue but still feel compelled to return due to the fear of missing out, while the platform allows users to consume other people's experiences and imagine possibilities by seeing the lives of others enhanced by filters and edits.

She added that Instagram integrates ads into social spaces and transforms the social sphere into a source of commercial value.