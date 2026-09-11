OpenAI considers slowing down advanced AI development: Report

US artificial intelligence firm OpenAI is considering slowing down the development of cutting-edge models, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman told employees during a recent meeting that the organization could potentially moderate its pace, according to individuals familiar with the matter.

Altman expressed hope that other AI laboratories would coordinate on similar measures, though he noted that certain competitors might refuse to join such an initiative.

The discussions emerge as employees across leading technology firms raise alarms over the potential hazards of advanced autonomous systems, heightening scrutiny across the industry.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has already decelerated parts of its model development pipeline and halted specific internal training processes due to safety considerations. The firm declined to comment on the internal meeting, Bloomberg said.

The deliberate slowdown follows consultations between OpenAI leadership and government officials. In July, Altman revealed that he held discussions with the White House regarding the necessity of pacing artificial intelligence progress.





