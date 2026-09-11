Netherlands backs common EU age limit for social media use

The Dutch government supports a common European age limit for children using social media and is working with Spain on proposals for an EU-wide approach, Dutch State Secretary for Digital Affairs Willemijn Aerdts said, according to broadcaster NOS.

"Children and young people themselves indicate that they sometimes see harmful content, videos that keep them awake at night. And that they spend more time on it than they actually want," Aerdts said.

"There are also an increasing number of European countries that want this," he added.

The Netherlands and Spain said any age-verification system should be "privacy-friendly" and that proposed measures should be assessed in advance to ensure they do not unnecessarily infringe on children's fundamental rights, including freedom of expression.

They also said the age limit should be "future-proof" and should not need to be changed constantly.

The two countries said an age limit should be accompanied by additional measures to promote the safe use of social media.

The Dutch governing coalition calls for an "enforceable European minimum age of 15."

The joint Dutch-Spanish document does not specify a preferred age, but Aerdts told NOS that 15 remains the Dutch government's position.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she would present a detailed proposal next week aimed at protecting children from risks they face online.

An advisory committee established by the European Commission has recommended banning independent social media use by children under 13.

Von der Leyen described the researchers' recommendations as "very convincing."

Several European countries are also considering national restrictions, but no common EU-wide minimum age for social media is currently in force.

Greece plans to introduce a ban on users under 15 from Jan. 1, 2027, while Denmark, Spain and Austria are among countries working on national restrictions.

France's planned ban on users under 15 was blocked by the Constitutional Council before it could take effect in September.