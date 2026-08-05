EL-SAYED LEADS MICHIGANS DEMOCRATIC SENATE RACE AS 5 STATES HOLD PRIMARY ELECTIONS

Abdul El-Sayed held a narrow lead in Michigan's Democratic Senate primary early Wednesday as voters in Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Virginia and Washington selected nominees for key races in the November midterm elections.

With 91% of votes counted, El-Sayed was ahead of US Rep. Haley Stevens, though The Associated Press has yet to call the race.

The winner will face Republican Mike Rogers in the contest to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters. Rogers ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Stevens was backed by prominent establishment Democrats, including Peters, while El-Sayed received support from progressive figures including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib.

US support for Israel and its genocidal campaign against Palestinians in Gaza were major issues in the primary.

In Michigan's 1st Congressional District, Republican Rep. Jack Bergman won his party's nomination with 74.3% of the vote against two challengers, with 94% of votes tallied.

Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga also won renomination in Michigan's 4th District, defeating Philip Tanis 85% to 15% with 83% of ballots counted.

Huizenga will face state Sen. Sean McCann, who defeated Diop Harris II 67.2% to 32.8% for the Democratic nomination.

In Kansas, Republican Sen. Roger Marshall defeated challenger Pond Naramore with 79.9% of the vote and 99% of precincts reporting.

Marshall will face Adam Hamilton, who won the Democratic nomination in a crowded field.

In the Kansas governor's race, Democrat Cindy Holscher defeated two rivals for her party's nomination. She will face Republican Ty Masterson, who won a crowded primary with the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

The winner will succeed Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

Missouri held its first congressional primaries since Republican state lawmakers adopted a Trump-backed map intended to improve the party's chances of retaining control of the House.

In Missouri's 1st Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Wesley Bell defeated four challengers, including former Rep. Cori Bush, to win renomination.

Bell will face Republican Paul Berry III, who defeated Andrew Jones.

In Virginia's Senate race, Republican Bert Mizusawa won his party's nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, who ran unopposed.

Shannon Taylor won the Democratic nomination in Virginia's 1st Congressional District with 53.1% of the vote and 99% of precincts reporting.

She will face Republican Rep. Rob Wittman, who ran unopposed and is seeking a 10th full term.

In Virginia's 2nd District, former Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria won her party's nomination with 80.4% of the vote. She will challenge Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans, who ran unopposed.

Republican Doug Ollivant won his party's nomination in Virginia's 7th District with 56.6% of the vote and will face first-term Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman, who was unopposed.

In Washington's all-party primary, Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene and Republican Mary Silva advanced to the November election in the 1st Congressional District.

Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will face Republican John Braun, who was endorsed by Trump.

In Washington's 6th District, Democratic Rep. Emily Randall advanced to face Republican Teresa Fox in November.





