Cyberattack targets water systems in more than 30 Minnesota communities

More than 30 communities across the US state of Minnesota were targeted in a coordinated cyberattack against their water systems over two days, state officials said Tuesday.

Minnesota IT Services (MNIT) said the attack targeted technology used by more than 30 community water systems between Sunday and Monday, prompting the state to activate its cybersecurity incident response resources.

Earlier this week, FOX News reported that the cities of Plymouth, South St. Paul, Maple Plain and Braham had publicly disclosed cyberattacks.

Each municipality said the effects were minimal or successfully contained, allowing residents to continue using water services without interruption.

"Cyberattacks against critical infrastructure require a coordinated, whole-of-government response," Minnesota IT Services Assistant Commissioner and Chief Information Security Officer John Israel said in a statement.

"MNIT is working side by side with our partners to share intelligence, support affected communities, and help utilities restore operations safely while strengthening defenses against future attacks."

"This incident demonstrates why Minnesota has invested in strong cybersecurity capabilities and partnerships. Our response worked as intended, enabling agencies at every level of government to rapidly coordinate, contain the incident, and help prevent more serious impacts to critical services," he added.





