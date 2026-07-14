Bayraktar KIZILELMA hits target in 1st live-fire test with JET-230 missile

Türkiye's first unmanned fighter aircraft, Bayraktar KIZILELMA, successfully struck its target in its first live-fire test using ROKETSAN's air-to-surface supersonic JET-230 missile, developer Baykar said on Monday.

According to the company, the test marks another milestone in the development of the aircraft as the integration of new capabilities continues.

The firing test was conducted at the 5th Main Jet Base Command in Merzifon. The serial production model bearing tail number S2 departed Baykar's AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Corlu, Tekirdag province, on July 8 before relocating to Merzifon for preparations.

Following testing activities, the unmanned fighter aircraft took off on July 11 carrying two JET-230 supersonic missiles under its wings and headed toward a target over the sea.

Bayraktar KIZILELMA launched the JET-230 missile from a range of more than 120 kilometers (74.6 miles), hitting the target with precision.

The successful test demonstrated the aircraft's ability to carry out critical missions using air-to-surface supersonic munitions.

- 'Another milestone has been completed,' says Baykar chairman

Leading the test, Baykar Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Selcuk Bayraktar congratulated the team after the successful firing.

"Another milestone has been completed. I sincerely congratulate you all, friends," he said.

The integration of domestically developed munitions into Bayraktar KIZILELMA has accelerated in recent months. The aircraft has previously completed successful firing tests with the GOKDOGAN air-to-air missile, as well as the TOLUN, TEBER-82, KGK, and LGK-82 guided munitions.

The addition of the JET-230 missile further expands the aircraft's operational capabilities against a wider range of targets.

In December 2025, the third and fifth prototypes of Bayraktar KIZILELMA carried out the world's first autonomous close-formation flight by two unmanned fighter aircraft using swarm autonomy algorithms developed by Baykar.

Earlier, in November 2025, the aircraft became the first unmanned fighter aircraft to destroy an aerial target using a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile. During the test conducted off the coast of Sinop, it struck a target aircraft designated by ASELSAN's MURAD AESA radar with the GOKDOGAN missile developed by TUBITAK SAGE.

Baykar said it has financed all of its projects with its own resources since its establishment and has remained the world's largest exporter in the unmanned aerial vehicle segment since 2025.

The company recorded $2.2 billion in exports last year, with exports accounting for 90% of its revenue.

Baykar has signed export agreements with 39 countries, including 36 for the Bayraktar TB2 armed drone and 16 for the Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicle.