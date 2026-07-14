France gears up for national day parade centering on Ukraine

France'swill oversee his tenth and last national day parade as president Tuesday with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky beside him, at the start of a day heavy with significance 10 years after deadly jihadist attacks.

The annual military procession -- which marks the July 14, 1789, storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris during the French Revolution -- will rev up the crowds before France plays Spain in World Cup semi-finals at the end of the day.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the celebrations in central Paris despite a scorching heatwave that has seen a forest blaze rage outside the capital and fireworks banned in many parts of the country.

The procession and airshow -- this year to include some troops from Kyiv allies as well as Ukrainian troops and co-pilots -- comes as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is well into its fifth year.

The parade along the French capital's Champs Elysees avenue is to kick off at around 10:00 am (0800 GMT) with 500 soldiers from the Coalition of the Willing supporting Kyiv against Moscow.

Some 25 Ukrainian soldiers will follow the troops of coalition members, a day after leaders of member states met in Paris.

'POWERFUL SYMBOL'

France and the United Kingdom have since last year spearheaded the coalition, which includes countries ready to take part in a European-led multinational force on the ground in Ukraine after any ceasefire is agreed.

Macron on Monday said Europe would fight for freedom tooth and nail.

"The message we send to the world is this: Yes, peace is our goal," he said in a traditional speech to the armed forces.

"Yes, we cherish freedom and the rule of law. And yes, we stand ready to fight to defend them. Always, and at the cost of blood if necessary."

A member of his office said the parade would be "a powerful symbol of a Europe that is becoming aware of how dangerous the world is and that it must take its destiny into its own hands".

Later in the evening, football fans will be tuning in to watch France take on Spain at 9:00 pm (1900 GMT).

After winning the World Cup in 2018, France's team made it to the final during the last international tournament in 2022, but lost to Argentina.

Macron has said the sports event will be preceded by a minute's silence for the victims of deadly jihadist attacks ten years ago in the southern city of Nice.