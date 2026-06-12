Belgium: Flemish universities to develop AI framework for schools

The five universities in Flanders, the Dutch-speaking northern region of Belgium, have been tasked with developing a framework on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, at the request of Flemish Education Minister Zuhal Demir, Belga news agency reported on Friday.

The Flemish government will allocate €10 million (around $11 million) to the project as part of its wider AI strategy.

Demir said AI tools are already widely used in schools, with around a quarter of primary teachers and nearly half of secondary teachers in Flanders using them.

She said a clear framework is needed to ensure safe and responsible adoption of the technology.

The universities will work with applied sciences institutions, research centers, and private partners to design the guidelines, focusing on safe and critical use of AI in classrooms and its role in supporting teachers.

The plan will also look at reducing administrative workload, improving feedback, and identifying learning gaps.

Authorities said AI systems must operate in secure environments and protect user data.

Schools will retain "full autonomy" over how AI is used in teaching, Demir said.

The initiative is part of the Flemish government's broader Flanders AI-Ready, Everyone Included strategy, which also includes plans for a High AI Council to advise on AI policy.



