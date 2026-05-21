SOUTH KOREAS SAMSUNG LABOR UNION SUSPENDS GENERAL STRIKE

Unionized workers at Samsung Electronics in South Korea have said they have decided to suspend plans for a general strike, according to local media.

"We will postpone the general strike scheduled for May 21-June 7 until further notice," the joint headquarters of Samsung Electronics' labor union said in a notice, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.

However, a group of shareholders said on Thursday they would take legal action against the tentative wage deal, calling it illegal.

The strike had originally been scheduled to begin on Thursday and last for 18 days.

Under the tentative agreement, Samsung will allocate a special semiconductor performance bonus equivalent to 10.5% of business performance earnings, without a cap.

The deal will be put to a vote by union members from Friday to Wednesday.



