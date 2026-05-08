Roketsan targets $1 billion in exports as it expands AI-powered weapons systems

Turkish defense company Roketsan expects to approach $1 billion in exports following a strong year driven by expanded manufacturing capacity and growing investment in artificial intelligence-powered weapons systems, the company's CEO told Anadolu.

CEO Murat İkinci said the company is integrating artificial intelligence into its weapons platforms to enable missiles to autonomously assess battlefield conditions and strike targets in contested environments.

Speaking at Anadolu's Technology Desk during the SAHA 2026 defense and aviation exhibition in Istanbul, İkinci said Roketsan is also working to expand autonomy beyond munitions and into future command-and-control systems and factory operations.

The five-day SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition generated $8 billion in agreements, with Anadolu serving as the event's global communications partner.

İkinci said Roketsan's AI push is being carried out alongside investments in core technologies, including GPS-independent navigation systems, quantum sensors and hypersonic delivery platforms such as the Tayfun Blok-4 ballistic missile.

At the exhibition, Roketsan unveiled its new Mini Cruise Missile, described by the company as the "youngest sibling" of its SOM, Atmaca and Çakır missile family.

The company said the low-cost missile, made using plastic and sheet metal components, can be launched from an unmanned aerial vehicle and has a strike range of 250 kilometers (155 miles).

İkinci also highlighted the new Nester system, a modified version of the combat-tested MAM-L platform that uses kinetic impact instead of explosive warheads.

He said the system was developed in response to Turkish military demand for operations requiring zero collateral damage.

Roketsan also publicly introduced the Cida anti-tank missile, which is already in mass production. The system transmits real-time seeker imagery to helicopter and armored vehicle operators and is designed to strike targets at ranges exceeding 55 kilometers (34 miles).

The company additionally unveiled a new anti-drone version of its Cirit missile, adapted with a proximity sensor and modified warhead to counter low-altitude kamikaze drones.

İkinci said the rollout of new systems has fueled strong international demand, with NATO, EU and Turkic country delegations seeking expanded defense cooperation.

He said domestic and international orders have increased as much as threefold, pushing Roketsan to shift production facilities to an intensive three-shift operating model.

According to İkinci, the company is reinvesting all generated revenue into expanding production capacity. Roketsan recently opened a $1 billion production facility and launched a separate $2 billion infrastructure investment program.

He said the investments would bring new facilities online within six to 12 months, including what the company describes as Europe's largest warhead plant and specialized rocket fuel production facilities.

Roketsan expects total revenue to exceed $3 billion by the end of the year, up from $2 billion in 2025.

İkinci said the company is positioned to become one of the world's fastest-growing defense firms, following Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar.

He said turning research and development projects into export-ready and combat-proven products has become the key driver of success in the global defense market.

İkinci also said the Turkish defense industry demonstrated its growing international reach at SAHA 2026, which hosted representatives from 120 countries, adding that the sector is moving toward surpassing its current $10 billion export record.

He said Roketsan expects to rank among the fastest-growing global defense companies over the next five years through continued infrastructure expansion and its new AI-powered systems.