UN experts demand release of Gaza aid flotilla activists detained by Israel

UN experts on Friday called for the immediate release of activists detained after Israeli forces intercepted a humanitarian flotilla carrying aid to Gaza in international waters in late April.

In a statement, the experts said they were "seriously concerned" by the seizure of 22 civilian boats and the detention of 180 people about 500 nautical miles off Israel's coast on April 29.

"The attack against a civilian flotilla engaged in a peaceful and strictly humanitarian mission to deliver life-saving goods to the Palestinian people is further evidence that Israel is determined to continue its genocidal policy of suffocating the population of Gaza by any means necessary," the experts said.

They described the interception as "a blatant violation of international law," including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and criticized Greek authorities for failing to respond to distress calls from the flotilla despite the boats being within Greece's search-and-rescue zone, as well as for allowing Israeli forces to intervene.

The experts also expressed concern over reports of severe mistreatment after detainees were released in Crete, saying "at least 35 individuals described severe mistreatment and sexual assault, that may amount to torture, inhumane and degrading treatment."

They said two activists, Brazilian national Thiago Avila and Spanish-Swedish national Saif Abu Keshek, were transferred to Israel and remain in detention under harsh conditions while on hunger strike.

"As a party to the Fourth Geneva Convention, Israel must allow and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza," the experts said, adding that starvation of civilians as a method of warfare is unlawful.

The experts urged states to take necessary action to prevent genocide and to support all efforts to deliver aid to the Palestinian population.