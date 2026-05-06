OpenAI to spend $50 billion on computing power in 2026

ChatGPT developer OpenAI expects to spend about $50 billion this year on computing power, a senior executive said in court on Tuesday.



OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman disclosed the figure while testifying in a lawsuit brought by tech billionaire Elon Musk, also a co-founder of OpenAI.



Musk alleges that Brockman and OpenAI chief Sam Altman shifted the organization away from its original non-profit mission toward a profit-driven model, effectively stealing a charitable entity. OpenAI has rejected the claims.



The previously undisclosed spending estimate highlights the scale of investment required to build and operate AI systems, even as the technology remains at an early stage. OpenAI has also outlined plans to invest more than $1 trillion in AI infrastructure over the coming years.



OpenAI was founded to advance artificial intelligence (AI) to benefit "all of humanity." Musk argues that, under Altman and Brockman, most of the company's value now sits in its for-profit arm. OpenAI counters that control remains with its non-profit core and says the creation of a commercial entity was necessary to fund multi-billion-dollar investments.



During cross-examination, Musk's lawyer accused Brockman of greed, citing a diary entry in which he appeared to reflect on building a billion-dollar fortune. Brockman said Musk had sought control over OpenAI's for-profit arm, claiming he needed $80 billion to fund plans for a city on Mars.



ChatGPT, the chatbot that helped trigger the current AI boom more than three years ago, has since faced rising competition from companies such as Anthropic and Google. Musk is also a rival in the sector through his AI venture xAI.



