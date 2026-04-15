YouTube tops Türkiye internet traffic in 2025 report

As of the fourth quarter of last year in Türkiye, YouTube had the highest share of total internet traffic at 44.3%, while Instagram ranked first in instant messaging with 64.1% and WhatsApp led internet-based voice calls with 55.9%, according to the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

According to data compiled from BTK's "Türkiye Electronic Communications Sector Quarterly Market Data Report," most internet traffic in the last quarter of last year was carried out over fixed connections.

Fixed connections accounted for 83.5% of total internet traffic, while mobile connections accounted for 16.5%. In addition, 83.3% of download traffic came from fixed connections and 16.7% from mobile, while 86.1% of upload traffic came from fixed and 13.9% from mobile networks.

These figures show that fixed connections are still largely preferred for both downloading and uploading data, maintaining a dominant role in internet usage. By category, streaming media accounted for 65.8% of total traffic.

YouTube clearly ranked first in total internet traffic, with a 44.3% share, followed by Instagram at 17% and TikTok at 4.7%, indicating that user behavior is largely driven by video consumption and social media platforms.

In the streaming media category, YouTube also led with a 57.2% share, followed by Instagram at 16.8% and TikTok at 6.1%, showing that video platforms dominate digital media consumption.

In instant messaging, Instagram was the most widely used application with 64.1%, followed by Facebook at 15.2% and WhatsApp at 10.9%.

In the VOIP category, WhatsApp led internet-based voice communication with 55.9%, followed by Facebook, FaceTime, Snapchat, and RTP.

In gaming traffic, Steam was the most widely used platform with 35.6%, followed by PlayStation, Epic Games, and Xbox.

In software updates, Apple Software Update ranked first with 37.8%, followed by Google Play and Windows Updates.

In cloud storage, iCloud led with 64%, followed by Google Cloud Storage and Google Photos.

YouTube also ranked first in content production over the past year with 39.7%, followed by Instagram at 13.5%, showing strong dominance of video-based content creation.