GOOGLES AI BOSS CALLS FOR MORE RESEARCH ON THREATS POSED BY AI

Google's AI boss calls for more research on threats posed by AI

The CEO of Google DeepMind has called for more research into the threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI) "to be done urgently."

Demis Hassabis said the sector desired "smart regulation" for "the real risks" caused by the tech, BBC reported on Friday.

His remarks came during an exclusive interview at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, India's capital, where the India AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded on Saturday.

Demis said it was crucial to put strong safeguards in place to protect against the gravest dangers posed by increasingly autonomous systems.

He highlighted the two major risks of AI being exploited by malicious users and humans eventually losing control of systems as they become more capable.

Asked if he could slow development to give specialists more time to address these issues, he said his company could contribute but stressed it was just one participant among many in the wider AI landscape.

He also acknowledged that regulators are struggling to match the speed of AI progress.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman likewise urged swift regulation at the AI Summit, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said nations must cooperate to ensure AI delivers benefits.

The US, however, pushed back, with delegation leader Michael Kratsios saying the Trump administration is firmly opposed to global AI governance.





