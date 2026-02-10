Safer Internet Day highlights AI risks for young people

Safer Internet Day is being marked in the UK and across the world on Tuesday, with a focus this year on the risks and harms posed to young people by artificial intelligence (AI).

This year's theme, "Smart tech, safe choices -- exploring the safe and responsible use of AI," aims to encourage parents, educators, young people and policymakers to consider how rapidly advancing technologies are shaping children's lives.

Key issues to be discussed during Safer Internet Day 2026 include the risks and harms emerging today, as well as ways of making generative AI technologies safe and age-appropriate for children.

The potential opportunities of AI to benefit children and young people will also be explored.

Research from University College Dublin has shown that while young people do not trust AI, they reluctantly accept the privacy trade-offs. Although they are aware of its potential for malicious use, they are increasingly relying on it.

Research also highlighted that many children have no parental restrictions on online contact with strangers.





