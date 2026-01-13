UK launches deepfake investigation into Grok

According to a statement from Ofcom, which regulates broadcasting, internet, communications, and postal services in the country, an investigation has been started under the UK's Online Safety Act against Grok, an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI company and integrated into the X platform, for generating fake sexual content.

The statement highlighted concerns about the fake images produced by Grok, noting that children were among the victims.

On January 5, Ofcom contacted X regarding the images, and explanations regarding these incidents were requested by January 9. The statement clarified, "Ofcom has launched a formal inquiry to determine whether X has failed to fulfill its duties under the Online Safety Act."

The investigation will examine X's compliance with multiple obligations related to blocking illegal content, conducting risk assessments before updating services, preventing the distribution of sexual content obtained without consent, blocking material related to the sexual abuse of children, immediately removing illegal content, assessing risks of services in the UK to children, and effectively enforcing age restrictions to prevent children from accessing adult content.

The inquiry will gather evidence, and precautionary measures will be taken if the law is found to be violated. Before a final decision is made, X will be given an opportunity to respond to this evidence and findings.

If it is determined that X violated the law, the company will be given a period to correct these violations. Furthermore, a fine of either £18 million or up to 10% of its global revenue could be imposed.

An Ofcom spokesperson emphasized the severity of Grok generating illegal and non-consensual sexual content and content related to the sexual exploitation of children on X. "These platforms must protect the British public from illegal content. We will not hesitate to launch an investigation against companies that fail to fulfill their duties, especially those that fail to protect children." The spokesperson stated that this investigation would be treated as a high priority.