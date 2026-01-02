Turkish Aerospace Industries receives $2.95 bln order in engine production

Turkish defense giant Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)'s subsidiary TUSAS Engine Industries (TEI) has received a $2.95 billion order in high value-added engine production technologies, Türkiye's defense industries secretary announced on Friday.

"While 2025 ended with record-breaking achievements, TEI has achieved its first major export success of 2026," Haluk Gorgun wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.







Gorgun said the order won from abroad is a strong confirmation that Türkiye is among the world's leading centers in high value-added engine production technologies.

The new order covers parts and maintenance/repair services for 22 different engine programs widely used in global civil and military aviation, with deliveries set to begin in 2026, according to Gorgun.







"With this order, TEI's total order volume has reached $8.2 billion, a concrete demonstration of its high engineering competence, production discipline, and globally established reliability in the field of aviation engines," Gorgun said.

He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's approach of treating the defense and aviation industry as a holistic ecosystem has been decisive.





"Thanks to long-term policies, resolute support mechanisms, and an export-oriented strategic orientation, our sector has become a structure that produces technology, has a voice in global competition, and achieves sustainable growth," Gorgun added.