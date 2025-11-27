Intel denies allegations ex-TSMC executive shared trade secrets

US chipmaker Intel rejected allegations on Thursday that former TSMC executive Lo Wei-jen, who recently joined the American company, had shared trade secrets from the Taiwanese semiconductor giant.

TSMC, the world's biggest semiconductor chipmaker, is suing Lo alleging the "high probability" that he shared confidential information with his new employer.

Lo retired in July as senior vice president of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and joined rival Intel as "executive vice president", TSMC said Tuesday.

The Taiwanese firm said the case against Lo had been lodged in the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court and was based on the terms of his employment contract, non-compete agreement and regulations such as the Trade Secrets Act.

Lo had signed non-disclosure and non-compete agreements with TSMC, it said, and had told the firm's lawyer in his exit interview that he planned to join an "academic institution".

But the US firm said in Thursday's statement: "Intel maintains rigorous policies and controls that strictly prohibit the use or transfer of any third-party confidential information or intellectual property.

"Based on everything we know, we have no reason to believe there is any merit to the allegations involving Mr Lo."

Before joining TSMC, Lo worked for Intel for 18 years on the development of its wafer processing technology, Intel said.

"Talent movement across companies is a common and healthy part of our industry, and this situation is no different," it added.

TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.