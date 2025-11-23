Gemini 3 outperforms ChatGPT in tests, but ChatGPT remains most used AI

Google, with Gemini 3, has surpassed ChatGPT in independent tests in the race for artificial intelligence dominance, even as ChatGPT remains the most widely preferred AI tool.

With Google releasing its generative AI model Gemini 3, competition in the generative AI field has intensified once again.

Gemini, which has 650 million monthly users, now allows improved coding, image recognition, and content generation with fewer prompts through its latest model.

The new Gemini model is also drawing attention with its performance scores in independent tests. In the Humanity's Last Exam benchmark, Gemini 3 achieved a record-high score of 37.5%, followed by GPT 5.1 with 26.5%.

Gemini 3's Deep Think mode appears to elevate the model's logical reasoning and analytical capabilities. In the same test, Gemini 3 Deep Think scored 41%, while Gemini 3 Pro scored 37.5% and ChatGPT-5 Pro scored 30.7%.

Gemini 3 Deep Think also leads by a wide margin in deep reasoning tests, scoring 93.8% in GPQA Diamond and 45.1% in ARC-AGI-2.

CHATGPT IS THE WORLD'S MOST VISITED AI PLATFORM

According to research by online visibility and marketing platform Semrush, ChatGPT holds a strong lead in monthly visitor traffic compared with other AI tools.

In the global ranking, Google Search tops the list with 101 billion visits, followed by YouTube with 47 billion, Facebook with 10 billion, Instagram with 5.7 billion, and ChatGPT with 5.2 billion monthly visits. No other AI tool appears in the top-five list.

Data from Statcounter shows that 81.3% of global AI users prefer ChatGPT, followed by Perplexity at 11.1%, Microsoft Copilot at 3.4%, and Google Gemini at 3%. In Türkiye, ChatGPT leads with 91%, followed by Google Gemini with 5%.

AI EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $4.4 TRILLION TO THE GLOBAL ECONOMY

Meanwhile, the economic impact of AI is expected to increase substantially in the near future. According to a report published by McKinsey & Company in June 2023, generative AI (GenAI) could add between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion in annual value to the global economy.

A Gartner study indicates that by 2026, more than 80% of businesses will be using generative AI models—up from less than 5% at the beginning of 2023.