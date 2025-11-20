YouTube tests return of direct messaging feature

YouTube has announced a new test to bring back its direct messaging (DM) feature, which it removed about six years ago. The company said messaging is one of the most requested features by users.

According to a notice on YouTube's support page, the feature—though not yet officially called "direct messaging"—will allow users to share videos, including long videos, Shorts, and live streams, and chat within the same app.

CURRENTLY ONLY IN TWO COUNTRIES

The new messaging feature is initially available only in Ireland and Poland. Users aged 18 and over in these countries can test the feature, and YouTube will decide on a global rollout based on feedback.

MOST REQUESTED FEATURE

YouTube emphasized that direct messaging has been one of the most demanded features for years. DM was first introduced in 2017 and added to the web version in 2018.

However, a year later, the company removed it to focus on other social features like Stories, which itself was discontinued in 2023. YouTube said the new test aims to boost engagement on the platform.