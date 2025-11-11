Police arrest man for death threats against German politicians

German police arrested a man on suspicion of running a darknet platform that called for attacks on politicians, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Martin S., a dual German-Polish national, was detained Monday evening in the western city of Dortmund, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The suspect is accused of operating an anonymous darknet platform since at least June where he published lists of names, self-proclaimed death sentences against politicians and public figures in Germany, according to prosecutors.

The platform also contained bomb-making instructions and sensitive personal data of potential victims, prosecutors said. Martin S. allegedly solicited cryptocurrency donations to be offered as "bounties" for killing the targeted individuals.

Federal prosecutors said there was strong suspicion that the suspect committed terrorism financing, provided instructions for committing serious acts of violence endangering the state, and engaged in dangerous distribution of personal data.

German authorities did not provide additional details about the specific politicians or officials targeted on the platform or the extent of cryptocurrency donations received.





