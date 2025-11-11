Myanmar’s junta demolishes compounds used for online scam operations

Myanmar's military administration has begun demolishing residential compounds used for online scam operations across the country, according to the Information Ministry.

The ministry said in a weekend statement that 101 buildings have been destroyed so far and 47 more will be torn down in the coming days.

The compounds, often run by criminal gangs, employ foreign workers -- many of whom say they were trafficked and forced to take part in internet fraud schemes that target victims worldwide.

Myanmar's authorities said they will actively cooperate with neighboring and regional countries as well as international organizations to identify and arrest those involved in online scam centers. Investigations into and arrests of foreigners linked to the operations are also underway, the statement added.

Separately on Monday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in the capital Phnom Penh to discuss cooperation in combating scam crimes in Cambodia, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The talks come after a South Korean college student was reportedly tortured and killed in August by an online scam syndicate in Cambodia after being lured by a fake job offer. The incident triggered a nationwide investigation and prompted Seoul to intensify efforts against transnational crime.

During the meeting, the two governments agreed to strengthen their strategic partnership to counter cross-border scams and boost cooperation in multiple areas, the Khmer Times reported.

Manet told Cho that the safety and well-being of South Koreans living and working in Cambodia remain a top priority for Phnom Penh.

A Cambodia-based task force was launched Monday to investigate scam networks targeting South Koreans following a meeting last month between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Manet in Kuala Lumpur.





