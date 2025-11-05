Google unveils plans to build AI data centers in space

The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Google has unveiled plans to build artificial intelligence data centers in space, with its first trial equipment set to be sent into orbit in early 2027.

"Instead of transmitting power to Earth from space, we propose a future that includes spacebased ML "data centers" consisting of many solarpowered satellites networked via free-space optical inter-satellite links," the company said in a research report on Tuesday.

Google scientists and engineers believe that clusters of around 80 solar-powered satellites could be positioned roughly 400 miles (644 kilometers) above Earth, equipped with advanced processors to meet the growing demand for artificial intelligence.

"Our new research moonshot, Project Suncatcher, envisions compact constellations of solar-powered satellites, carrying Google TPUs and connected by free-space optical links," the company said.

With the rapid decline in space launch costs, Google estimates that by the mid-2030s, operating a data center in orbit could cost about the same as running one on Earth.

The research indicated that the centers could also minimize the impact on terrestrial resources, such as land and water.

The data centers, once placed in orbit, would draw power from solar panels capable of generating up to eight times more energy than those on Earth.

Experts added that space-based solar power could become the most efficient way to meet AI's energy needs.

Elon Musk, head of the Starlink satellite network and SpaceX rocket program, announced last week that his companies plan to begin expanding efforts to build data centers in space.