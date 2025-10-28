Tesla sales in September drop 18% in EU amid Chinese competition, political backlash

US electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla's sales in the EU dropped 18.6% in September on a yearly basis, according to data released on Tuesday by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

Billionaire Elon Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla sold 25,656 units in September in the EU, ACEA's report showed, while the figure was at 31,535 in the same month of 2024.

The market share of the company dropped to 2.9% in September from 3.9% in the same month of last year.

In Europe, including the EU, the European Free Trade Association, and the UK, Tesla's sales also fell 10.5% year-on-year to 39,837 units in September.

In the first nine months of the year, Tesla's sales plummeted 38.7% compared to the same period of 2024, down to 111,328 units.

Meanwhile, the overall battery electric car sales soared 20% in September to 167,586 units in the EU.

On the other hand, the Chinese BYD, one of Tesla's main competitors, saw its EU sales surge 272% year-on-year in September to 13,221 units.

BYD's market share in September also rose to 1.5% in September from 0.4% in the same month last year.

Tesla's sales have been rapidly declining in Europe in recent months due to Musk's controversial political stances, his intervention in European politics, and the rapid competition from Chinese brands.



