Instagram introduces "watch history" feature

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, in an announcement on the Threads platform, stated that users can now access their past Reels videos.

Mosseri mentioned in a shared video that many users had difficulty finding a previously watched Reels video in the search tab or among accounts, and this feature addresses that specific issue.



Last year, Meta promised to fix the "rug pull" issue on Instagram, which caused videos users were watching to disappear suddenly when their feeds refreshed. The new watch history feature will allow users to easily return to their videos in such instances.

ACCESSIBLE FROM SETTINGS

According to Mosseri's statement, users can access their watch history by entering profile settings, selecting the "Your Activity" tab, and then choosing the "Watch History" section. This section will contain a recorded list of watched Reels videos on the app.



Previously, users could only access past videos through "Saved," "Liked," or "Shared" options. With the new feature, all watched Reels videos will now be visible in a specific archive.

FILTERING AND SORTING OPTIONS

Instagram has also added filtering features to the watch history. Users can sort the videos they watched by date range, account that shared the video, or by order of novelty.

This innovation aims to prevent automatic refresh issues frequently encountered in the Reels algorithm from affecting the user experience.