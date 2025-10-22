Yandex launches Ads Boost platform to help mobile developers grow in Türkiye

Yandex Türkiye on Wednesday launched Yandex Ads Boost, an all-in-one advertising and analytics solution designed to support mobile app and game developers in boosting revenue and expanding both local and global markets.



The new platform brings together analytics and in-app monetization tools in a single interface, enabling developers to manage their growth process end-to-end.



Powered by the AppMetrica infrastructure, Yandex Ads Boost provides comprehensive data analysis and user-behavior tracking for tech, product, growth, and marketing teams.



Developers can monitor their app's technical performance in real time, assess how various ad formats and placements affect results, and access key metrics such as retention, lifetime value (LTV), conversion funnels, audience insights, and revenue reports.



Through its global ad network, which includes over 600,000 advertisers and more than 60 demand-side platforms (DSPs), Yandex Ads Boost helps projects raise revenue and maintain stable income streams with brand-safety technologies at the core.



The company plans to expand the platform soon with new tools for user acquisition and in-app purchases, creating a unified, user-friendly ecosystem that supports all aspects of mobile app growth.



- 'We see great potential in Türkiye'



Veronika Zueva, head of Yandex Ads Türkiye, said Yandex Ads Boost was developed to bring marketing teams, product managers, and growth experts together on a single data panel.



"We have a large Yandex Advertising Network, which includes more than 60 DSPs, over 600,000 advertisers, and around 30,000 mobile apps already benefiting from our ecosystem," Zueva told Anadolu.



She said the through the platform's all-in-one, user-friendly interface, developers can manage ad monetization, analytics, and mediation in a single place, making the entire process simpler and more efficient.



"It has also a low entry threshold. We provide a wide range of basic and custom events for free, allowing developers to try the platform easily and see its value right away," she added.



Highlighting Türkiye's strong digital growth, Zueva said: "We are very invested in Türkiye. The country has around 80% mobile penetration and an even higher internet penetration rate. Globally, Türkiye ranks 8th in app downloads, which clearly shows its strong digital growth. We see great potential in this market and are excited to continue expanding here."



Zueva also noted that a new user acquisition feature will soon be added "to allow our mobile app publishers to attract new users with our support."





