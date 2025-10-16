AI-powered robot dogs steal spotlight at Dubai’s GITEX Global tech fair

Robot dogs powered by artificial intelligence (AI) from China-based DEEP Robotics drew major attention at the 45th GITEX Global technology exhibition in Dubai, standing out among other AI-driven innovations.

Maksim Hao, the company's regional sales manager, told Anadolu that DEEP Robotics developed the dogs to replace human workers in hazardous environments. The robots are already used in operations ranging from emergency response to assisting security forces.

Hao said DEEP Robotics' products are in use across North America, Europe, and Türkiye.

He noted that robot dogs are more practical and reliable than humanoid robots, which often serve only social or demonstrative purposes.

He said that Humanoid robots mostly greet other people and shake hands, but they are not real replacements for humans.

Hao stated that robot dogs, while leveraging Al, will automatically interact with humans and the environment they are in to determine their own maps and routines to complete tasks.

"We use AI in robot dogs for movement control and perception — they can detect obstacles and avoid them, but in the future, they will interact with the environment and make decisions on their own," he said. "The areas for which robot dogs will be used will expand to include delivery and marketing, as they are already used for deliveries in China."

Hao said DEEP Robotics designs all core hardware and software components in-house through its research and development team, calling the company one of the world's leading robotics innovators.

The 45th edition of GITEX Global, one of the world's largest technology and AI exhibitions, is being held in Dubai this week with the participation of about 6,800 companies from 180 countries. The event, which began Monday, runs through Friday.





