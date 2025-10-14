Vodafone suffers major outage across UK, affecting hundreds of thousands

Vodafone, one of the UK's largest telecommunications providers, has suffered a major nationwide outage, leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without internet access.

According to the monitoring site Down Detector, reports of connectivity issues began late afternoon on Monday, with more than 135,000 users having reported problems with their service.

The disruption appears to be widespread, with affected areas including major cities such as London, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff, and Glasgow.

The company's official website has also been intermittently unavailable, possibly due to a surge in traffic as customers seek information and updates.

Thousands of frustrated users took to the US social media company X to express their anger and confusion.

"How can the whole of Vodafone be down? Someone better be getting fired in the morning," one customer wrote.

As of now, Vodafone has not released an official explanation for the outage. The company's social media accounts have also not provided an update.

Vodafone serves millions of customers across the UK, providing both mobile and broadband services.