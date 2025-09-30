WhatsApp introduces live photos and new features

This functionality allows users to send photos that include sound and movement.

NEW PERSONALIZATION AND UTILITY FEATURES

The update also includes several key additions:

Personalized Themes: Users can now create personalized chat themes and video call backgrounds with Meta AI support. However, this feature is currently available only to a limited number of users.

New Stickers: Two new sticker packs, named "Fearless Bird" and "Vacation," have been added to the application.

Easier Group Search: Finding a mutual group is now simpler. When you search for any member's name in the chats tab, all the groups you share with that person are listed.

Document Scanning for Android: The document scanning feature, previously available only on iOS, has arrived on Android. Users can now scan, crop documents, and send them directly through WhatsApp.

These updates offer users broader options in both visual sharing and personalization.