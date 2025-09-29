PIF, Silver Lake, Affinity Partners to acquire Electronic Arts for $55B

US-based global interactive entertainment firm Electronic Arts (EA) on Monday announced a definitive deal to be acquired by an investor consortium comprised of PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners for around $55 billion.

The consortium will acquire 100% of EA, with PIF rolling over its existing 9.9% stake in the company, an EA statement said.

"EA stockholders will receive $210 per share in cash. The per share purchase price represents a 25% premium to EA's unaffected share price of $168.32 at market close on September 25," the statement said.

"The transaction represents the largest all-cash sponsor take-private investment in history, with the Consortium partnering closely with EA to enable the Company to move faster and unlock new opportunities on a global stage," it added.

The transaction will be funded by a combination of cash from each of PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners, as well as the roll-over of PIF's existing stake in EA.






