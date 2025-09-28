WhatsApp adds in-app message translation & aI writing tool

WhatsApp has announced a new Message Translation feature to help users overcome language barriers. With this update, users can now translate incoming messages directly within WhatsApp without copying and pasting into other apps.

The feature works in one-on-one chats, group chats, and Channels. When receiving a message in a foreign language:

Long-press the message. Tap the "Translate" option. Choose the language you want to translate into.

For Android users, entire chat threads can be translated automatically, and translation packs can be downloaded for offline use.

Privacy First:

WhatsApp stated that translations are performed locally on the device, with no data sent to servers, ensuring even WhatsApp itself cannot access translation data or conversations.

Language Options:

Android: English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Arabic

iPhone: Supports 19+ languages, with more to come in future updates.

Bonus Feature – AI Writing Help:

Alongside translation, WhatsApp introduced "Writing Help", an AI-powered tool that helps users rephrase messages in different tones for clearer and more effective communication.

These updates aim to make multilingual communication on WhatsApp more seamless, private, and personalized.